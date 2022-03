Lots of people refer to this town as "the Zoo", right? That is not how the Air Zoo in Portage got its name. Collectors know how it is, you buy one, and then all of a sudden... It happens with boats, campers, and classic cars; as soon as you have exactly what it is you thought you wanted, you're buying another or trading in and trading up. It happens with airplanes too.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO