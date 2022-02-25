Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces stepped up their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” President...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas will usher in the midterm campaign season with primaries that will test just how far to the right the Republican Party will shift in a state where many in the GOP have already tightened their embrace of former President Donald Trump. Republican...
The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine
President Biden ’s first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday will come in the midst of a war in Ukraine. The president will have just nominated the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. But he’s facing a frustrated American public grappling with the two-year coronavirus pandemic and heightened inflation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression. The White House...
Financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies are strangling the Russian economy. As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, his country’s economy has begun to collapse under the weight of unprecedented penalties from the Biden administration, United Kingdom, European Union and other major economic players.
