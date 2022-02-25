Triad man fears for family, friends in Ukraine

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marina McAvoy talked to her uncle in Ukraine Friday morning. While it was a bright sunny day in Portland, it was just turning to night where he was. "He was turning off all of his lights, and I was like, What are you doing? He said, We turn off all the lights, on the streets, in the homes, in the village, so if anybody flies by, it will be dark. And that’s where it hit me, that they’re in a war," said McAvoy. "He’s trying to be positive, and it’s hard to hear that. I mean, it’s my family."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO