Public Health

Triad man fears for family, friends in Ukraine

 4 days ago

Looking for a COVID test?...

WKRN News 2

Ukraine native living in Tennessee describes fear for family

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lilia Vintoniak moved to Johnson City less than a year ago. In that time, she has taught herself English, marking her fourth known language. On Wednesday night, she watched in horror as her hometown in western Ukraine was bombed by Russian forces. She told News Channel 11 she felt powerless, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

Russian forces are reportedly becoming demoralised, disoriented and hungry on the third day of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.A senior United States official told ABC News that Russian soldiers had been overheard complaining that Ukrainian resistance was much stiffer than they had anticipated.On one radio call, the official said they heard a soldier saying: “We don’t know who to shoot – they all look like us.”Follow live coverage of the Russian invasion of UkraineA resident in the western city of Lviv told inews.co.uk that Russian soldiers “don’t know why they are on our land”.Constantine Yevtushenko told the news site...
MILITARY
KWCH.com

KU professors among Kansans from Ukraine mourning for friends, family still there

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans who once called Ukraine home are mourning for their friends and family still there. Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with two University of Kansas professors from Ukraine who both said they were still able to contact their families, an advantage that’s been lost in some areas of the Eastern European country.
WICHITA, KS
KATU.com

Portland woman fears for safety of family in Ukraine as organizations prepare for refugees

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marina McAvoy talked to her uncle in Ukraine Friday morning. While it was a bright sunny day in Portland, it was just turning to night where he was. "He was turning off all of his lights, and I was like, What are you doing? He said, We turn off all the lights, on the streets, in the homes, in the village, so if anybody flies by, it will be dark. And that’s where it hit me, that they’re in a war," said McAvoy. "He’s trying to be positive, and it’s hard to hear that. I mean, it’s my family."
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY
KCCI.com

15-year-old foreign exchange student fears for her family in Ukraine

A 15-year-old Ukrainian exchange student living in Iowa says she is heartbroken tonight. Olya Hinchak is an exchange student from western Ukraine. She’s been in State Center since August, Making memories with friends And her loving host family. Olya’s mom, dad, and 8-year-old sister remain in Ukraine. “My first...
STATE CENTER, IA
KPBS

San Diegans with family and friends in Ukraine watch in horror as Russian invasion unfolds

People gather next to the County Administration Building to show support for Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. That's how Nadia Haywas described her feelings while watching the situation unfold in Ukraine on Thursday. On Tuesday, Nadia and her husband Askold were still holding on to hope, praying that Vladimir Putin would not launch the war against Ukraine that is now underway.
WORLD
The Independent

Brits scramble to leave Ukraine and get families out amid fears of invasion

Brits are scrambling to leave Ukraine and get their relatives and loved ones out of the country following UK government advice and warnings of an imminent invasion by Russia.British nationals in the country were told by the Foreign Office last week to leave while commercial flights were available and and not to count on any help with evacuation “in the event of a Russian military incursion.”However, the government has since faced calls to help the family members of British citizens who are in Ukraine to leave the country and enter the UK - including by fast-tracking visas and relaxing immigration...
POLITICS
People

Heartbroken, Angry Doctor Says 'Show This to Putin' as Ukrainian Girl, 6, Dies Despite Staff's Efforts

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl is dead after she was gravely injured when Russian forces shelled the port city of Mariupol on Sunday. The little girl, whose name was not immediately known, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the area was bombed, still clad in her bloodied pajama pants that were decorated with cartoon unicorns, according to a report by the Associated Press.
EUROPE
Union Leader

Sick with worry: Manchester man fears for family in Kharkiv

Watching the invasion of Ukraine from his new home in Manchester, Pavlo Kopanytsia feels utterly useless. His hometown, Kharkiv, Ukraine, is under attack. Familiar buildings have been bombed, landmarks of his childhood are on fire. Kopanytsia’s father left three days ago to join the defense of Ukraine. His mother is hidden in the basement of their home, hoping to stay safe from the bombs, shivering without heat or electricity.
EUROPE
WNCT

Greensboro man worries for family in Ukraine; ‘it’s horrible’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Anatoliy Alosha said Thursday morning he woke up to nearly 30 messages from his family and friends back home in Ukraine, just as Russia pressed a full-scale invasion on Ukrainian soil. Alosha said his family has been keeping him up to speed about their whereabouts throughout the day while many people […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

How will crisis in Ukraine impact Piedmont Triad?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine are threatening the economy in the US., and local nonprofits like the Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem are bracing for impact. “The overall uncertainty with the economy…worries me even more because food sourcing and the uncertainty that it places on families is a worry […]
ADVOCACY

