All things considered, few would find the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card* the best option available to them. Compared with other secured credit cards -- which typically require a security deposit to maintain your credit line and are designed for those with no credit or bad credit -- Capital One's offer is generally lackluster. Its potential credit-line range is the smallest of those on our radar at $200 to $1,000, and its purchase APR (26.99% variable) is as high as we've seen. There is no rewards program nor welcome bonus, although that's pretty typical for secured credit cards.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 11 DAYS AGO