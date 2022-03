Ryan Poles’ initial assessment of the Chicago Bears roster and overall operation was necessarily critical. It came through clear eyes and without emotional attachments. There were, after all, many reasons major changes were being made at Halas Hall. And Poles had no reservations about sharing his appraisal in a direct, detailed manner that immediately resonated with the five-person committee the Bears had assembled to run interviews for prospective general managers and head coaches.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO