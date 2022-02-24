ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amplitude jumps after director adds $50M shares

By Shweta Agarwal
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmplitude's (AMPL +5.2%) Director and 10% owner Patrick...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
Seekingalpha.com

Caesars Entertainment is rallying after hinting at Strip property sale

Caesars traded higher on Wednesday after the casino operator committed to reeling in spending on sports betting marketing initiatives and hinted that a Strip asset sale could be close. The stock is also being defended by a large number of bulls on Wall Street. B. Riley Financial analyst David Bain...
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results

Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y). Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020. Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

MercadoLibre: Q4 Earnings, Shares Jump On Strong Report

MercadoLibre's revenue growth rates delight investors, stock rallies after hours. MercadoLibre (MELI) put out a strong report that saw its Q4 2021 revenues jump 74% y/y. As we go through and analyze the good and bad points, as well as, focusing on its free cash flow profile, there's a lot to like here.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Visteon shares jump 2% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Ted Baker Shares Jump After Strong Fourth-quarter Sales

Fashion retailer Ted Baker is "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the current year after a 35% year-on-year jump in sales in the fourth quarter, a period when pandemic-related restrictions were still in place, boosting its shares. The British company, like other fashion chains, has seen demand bounce back, but...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

XPO Logistics pushes higher after attracting bull rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started off coverage of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with an Outperform rating after noting that the company's plan to improve its fundamentals is showing early signs of success. XPO's Action Plan is noted to have already begun to result in some operational and financial improvement, with the real inflection...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Amplitude Stock a Buy Now?

Amplitude's 2022 revenue guidance has likely caused the stock price to plummet. But the digital optimization company's customer base is growing. The price drop makes Amplitude a much more attractive option for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shares at Pearson jump as education group turns a page

LONDON (Reuters) - Pearson launched a share buyback and set medium-term growth goals on Friday, sending its shares up 11% on hopes that the global education group had finally turned a corner on years of turbulence. Demand for assessments, qualifications, virtual learning and in-work training helped the British company to...
EDUCATION
Seekingalpha.com

Renewable Energy jumps after report of Chevron close to $3B acquisition

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) soared 35% in after hours trading after a report that Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is in advanced discussions to acquire the biodiesel maker for about $3B. Chevron (CVX) is talking about paying $61.50/share for Renewable Energy, according to a Bloomberg report. No final agreement has been reached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

