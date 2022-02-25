Manhunt underway for shooter who fired at Fulton County deputy trying to pull him over

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter they say shot at a deputy trying to make a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle at the Elite at City Park apartments on Fairburn Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When he did, they say the driver began shooting at him.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy wasn’t hurt.

There are no details on the suspect, but deputies say he is still on the run.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group