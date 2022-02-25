ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Matthews has 2 goals to take NHL lead, Maple Leafs beat Wild

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his 35th and 36th goals to take the NHL lead and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Matthews thought about Rodion Amirov, the Toronto prospect diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Rodion, our hearts and thoughts are with you,” Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner said unprompted in his opening postgame remarks. “We hope you get through this. We’re beside you and with you.”

Before their morning skate, the Maple Leafs assembled for a stick salute as part of a video message for Amirov, their 2020 first-round draft choice. The 20-year-old Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany after his KHL season was cut short to 10 games.

“It’s obviously a difficult thing to be going through,” Toronto captain John Tavares said. “But he’s in good spirits, fighting hard. We believe in him, and he’s a big part of our family here. He has tremendous talent and potential, but as a human being, we know he’s very motivated to beat this.”

Matthews broke a tie midway through the third period. He stripped Wild fourth-line right wing Brandon Duhaime of the puck outside the Minnesota blue line and turned the other way for a give-and-go goal with Mitch Marner.

Matthew moved a goal ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead.

Alex Kerfoot added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for Toronto. He was given the start over the struggling Jack Campbell.

“Every game is important, especially after not winning the last three games,” Mrazek said. “So, being patient in this game was a big factor, and I think we waited for the right moment and great play by Matthews on the blue line there and finished it.”

Frederick Gaudreau opened the scoring for Minnesota midway through the second, and Matthews tied it 27 seconds later.

Kappo Kahkonen stopped 22 shots for the Wild.

Wild: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Detroit on Saturday night.

The Associated Press

Raffl scores twice, leads Stars past struggling Sabres 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday. Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.
NHL
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY BECOMING A VIABLE OPTION FOR THE LEAFS TO ACQUIRE

The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to be having a new problem come into play, as their goaltending has gone ice-cold. Jack Campbell started out the year as a solid option for the Leafs, and he even earned his first All-Star appearance after posting a .918 SV% up to that point. Now, his save percentage has dropped all the way down to below .900, and it seems that the Leafs will likely be looking for a new goaltending option at the trade deadline.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade-deadline primer: Toronto Maple Leafs

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As has been the...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue homestand against Devils

BLUE JACKETS (27-25-1) vs. DEVILS (19-29-5) It was the ultimate good news, bad news scenario for the Blue Jackets in their last game Sunday night vs. Pittsburgh. Columbus turned in a gritty effort, battling all night long against visiting Pittsburgh and limiting the Pens' offense all night long in a showing that matched the team's recent hot streak in terms of effort and intensity.
NHL
theScore

Leafs digest 10-7 barnburner vs. Wings: 'I've never played a game like that'

The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared to be in cruise control Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, opening the third period with a commanding 7-2 lead. The Red Wings swiftly potted four unanswered goals in the opening 5:21 of the closing frame, and breathless back-and-forth action saw the final score read 10-7 in favor of Toronto.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Maple Leafs, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks are about to name their new general manager. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers may make some changes due to injuries. The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leas might be competing for the same defenseman and the New York Rangers are more and more likely to trade Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
