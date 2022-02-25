Frank Vogel and the Lakers are confident they can finish the season on high note

Frank Vogel sounded like the head coach of The Bad News Bears on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers coach went viral for a really terrible speech he gave as his team was being trounced at home by the New Orleans Pelicans. Vogel was trying to get the Lakers to give better effort as the Pelicans’ lead ballooned to 30 points and used an interesting motvational tactic.
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season. They are far away from being a championship team, and there is a chance that they will miss the playoffs entirely. Despite their awful season, LeBron James has still been putting up insane numbers. Currently, LeBron James...
In a season full of disappointing lows, the Los Angeles Lakers may have once again hit a new one in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Frank Vogel’s team trailed by as many as 32 points and was completely embarrassed by a much hungrier New Orleans squad.
LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the L.A. Clippers after an intense battle on Friday, which came to be decided by the very last possessions of the game. Having lost a 16-point lead and chased the Lakers for the majority of the fourth quarter, the Clippers jumped back ahead at 103-102 with about a minute left on the clock.
Over All-Star weekend, LeBron James made headlines when he spoke about his future in the NBA. He expressed a desire to play with his son, Bronny, suggesting that whichever team ends of drafting the young stud would also be able to sign LeBron for close to nothing. It was hailed...
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a nail-biter to their rival Clippers on Friday, but it came down to one of the more controversial calls of the season. Down 103-102 in the final minute, Russell Westbrook missed a driving layup that could have given the Lakers the lead. LeBron James went up for the rebound, got it, and tried to pass it back out to a teammate.
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
Comments / 0