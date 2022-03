Similar to Apple's blockbuster data privacy moves last year, Android is phasing out sharing data with third-party apps. "Currently over 90 percent of the apps on Google Play are free, providing access to valuable content and services to billions of users," Android vice president Anthony Chavez said in a blog post. "Digital advertising plays a key role in making this possible. But in order to ensure a healthy app ecosystem — benefiting users, developers and businesses — the industry must continue to evolve how digital advertising works to improve user privacy."

