When it comes to rock-n-rollers that made it to the big stage who hail from the Southern and Central Tiers of New York State, we are proud to say that we know of a few. For example, Joe Bonamassa is from New Hartford, which is just outside of Utica. Jon Fishman from the group Phish grew up in Syracuse, Ronnie James Dio hailed from Cortland, and of course, Fred Coury from Cinderella grew up in Johnson City.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO