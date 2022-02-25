ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortages lead to long wait times for emergency pet care

By Melinda Roeder
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

Pet owners in the Pittsburgh area may have experienced very long wait times for veterinary appointments lately.

Primary care veterinarians and 24-hour pet hospitals have been bitten by some of the same challenges hurting other businesses in this pandemic economy.

Dr. Joana Goic is Medical Director at AVETS (Allegheny Veterinary Emergency Trauma & Specialty), a 24-hour pet hospital in Monroeville. She says some days they're so busy, patients must wait upwards of 12 hours to be seen, and they occasionally must turn patients away.

Staffing and supply shortages are common and workers are trying their best to keep up with demand. Their struggles are not unique.

Primary care veterinarians and other emergency pet hospitals are also feeling the pain.

Pittsburgh, PA
