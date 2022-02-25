ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dancing and dissent: Dur-Dur band in context

By Clay Wackerman
bowdoinorient.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGliding through the noon-blue heat of the Florida interstate, my brother in the driver’s seat asks me to play a song. I’ve never heard of his request before, but trusting his judgment, I search it up on my phone and add it to the queue. The five and a half minutes...

bowdoinorient.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dance Passion: Dive into Dance

Step into a world where performative dance meets human-digital interaction. Dive into Dance is a potent mix of choreography, performance and Extended Reality Technology (XR). Developed by Antoine Marc and XR Studio Milk It, dancer Sadé Alleyne moves powerfully and gracefully through a series of intricately designed phrases while interacting with digital visuals that appear to be in the space but are generated through Mixed Reality technology and volumetric capture. Dive Into Dance uses these elements as a means to explore the relationship between music and dance and how musical elements influence and inspire the choices that creators make and ultimately leads practitioners to create new immersive work.
THEATER & DANCE
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy