Chargers Scouting Report: Florida CB Kaiir Elam

By Cole Topham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
As the 2022 NFL draft draws nearer with each passing day, we are doing our annual evaluations on prospects.

With the Chargers having needs at various positions, we will do our best to evaluate the players that we feel fit the team precisely.

Today, I am taking a look at Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Kaiir Elam | Florida | #5 | Junior | Riviera Beach, OH | 6’2” | 196

40-yard Dash:

N/A

Bench Press:

N/A

Vertical Jump:

N/A

Broad Jump:

N/A

3-Cone Drill:

N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Career: All-SEC First Team selection in 2020 and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Recorded 78 tackles, five interceptions, and 20 pass breakups in 30 games. Father, Abe Elam, is also a former defensive back that played seven years in the NFL.

Red Flags: None

Strengths: Long-limbed cornerback that uses his wingspan to stretch the confines of his coverage and blanket the catch point. Feisty in press and channels unbottled aggression to move receivers off their route and disrupt the timing of the play. Quick to strike off the line while retaining ample distance. Blends recognition of concepts with diligent eyes in zone coverage. Uses his size and measurements to eliminate throwing lanes entirely. Matches well with bigger receivers and reduces the upper hand their intangibles present. Hips start, stop, and fire with ease and contribute to sudden short-area quickness when closing gaps between him and his target. Athleticism is prominent across Elam’s game but he has not developed a reliance on it. Background as a former receiver; has great spring to the ball with an easy and natural knock-away ability when contesting in flight. Has the “want-to” as a tackler and exhibits a headstrong temperament defending the run.

Weaknesses: Needs better awareness to toe the line between physical coverage and penalization. Called for seven pass interference infractions in 2021. Overly grabby at the top of the route or when beat early and trying to avoid an ensuing stack by the receiver. Creative release artists with top-end speed can frustrate him and have an easier time in this area. Footwork, especially initial steps and approach, can be retooled to better sustain leverage and avoid recovery scenarios.

Final Word: A well-versed cornerback that brings vision and discipline defending in zone and a combative mentality to his press craft, Kaiir Elam offers a mixed bag of athleticism, competitiveness, and length that makes him a suitable option for any system. Elam must clean up his downfield contact and false steps that can send him scrambling to keep up his assignment. However, Elam’s exceptional traits have masked a lot of his flaws so far and his ceiling firmly contends among the top of his class.

Fit Likelihood: High

Grade: 1st

Film Highlights

Elam showcasing his man coverage talents in isolation against Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Elam displays his physicality and ferocity as a tackle during a 1-on-1 scenario in open space.

Two reps against Georgia in 2020 that give insight into Elam’s real-time processing.

