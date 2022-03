Baton Rouge, La. – The members of the LLBC commend Representative Barry Ivey for doing exactly what we were elected to do: fight for the rights of the people and to create access for the historically disenfranchised. To table a bill for the sake of killing debate is reprehensible. To not have the courage to go on record with your vote is unworthy of the honor of serving as an elected official in the great State of Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO