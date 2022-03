Microsoft’s Xbox department announced on Wednesday that Xbox users can once again stream their gameplay directly from their consoles to Twitch. This is the first time in years that Twitch has been available on the Xbox, and the first time since the closure of Microsoft’s Mixer platform that Xbox users have had any direct live-streaming options at all. If you’ve seen any recent broadcasts on Twitch or elsewhere that were on Xbox hardware, it was likely done through an indirect third-party gadget like an Elgato Stream Deck.

