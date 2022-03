Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, is one of the toughest bosses you’ll meet in the first half of Elden Ring, and one that could take you a long time before even understanding how to beat him. To make it happen, just have a look at this guide, where we’ll explain how to move around this monstrous creature and get out alive, so you can move forward in your campaign to become the Elden Lord.

