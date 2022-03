Orange Is the New Black star Michael Harney has played many notable roles including a guest-star appearance as Dr. Ron Unger on Chicago Med. An American actor in film, television, and theater, Harney’s short stint on Chicago Med occurred during the show’s inaugural season in 2106 (via IMDb). Chicago Med is one of several series within the One Chicago universe that are still on air along with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). Although Chicago Fire is the most popular of the group, Chicago Med isn’t far behind when it comes to views and ratings. Ultimately, all three of the series are popular among fans.

