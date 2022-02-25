ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

South Korea’s T’way joins widebody club with A330 arrival

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean low-cost carrier T’way Air has introduced its first Airbus A330-300, adding to its fleet 27 Boeing 737-800s. The aircraft is equipped with 347 seats, of which 12 are in business and 335 in economy, says T’way. It claims to be the only South Korean LCC to introduce business...

