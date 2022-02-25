ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets hand Panthers another home loss

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNJuC_0eOix9zE00

Patrik Laine extended his points streak to 11 games and Boone Jenner had the go-ahead tally as the Columbus Blue Jackets stunned the host Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida still leads the NHL in home wins (23-5-0), and the Panthers rank No. 1 in the NHL in goals scored. However, they have lost two straight home games.

Columbus won its fourth straight game and beat the Panthers for the first time in nine tries. Columbus is 9-2-0 in its past 11 contests.

Gabriel Carlsson, Cole Sillinger, Justin Danforth and Oliver Bjorkstrand (empty-netter) added third-period goals for Columbus.

Neither starting goalie on Thursday was with his team when the season started.

Jean-Francois Berube, in just his third game with Columbus, made 39 saves to earn the win. He is 3-0-0 in his first NHL games since 2017-2018.

MacKenzie Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers. Huberdeau, who entered the game leading the NHL in points, added an assist.

Florida rested Sergei Bobrovsky, giving goalie Jonas Johansson the start in his Panthers debut. Claimed on waivers in December, Johansson made 22 saves.

Florida opened the scoring with 8:33 expired in the first period. Aleksander Barkov flipped a cross-ice pass to Weegar, who tapped the puck into the open left side of the net.

With 15:05 gone in the first, Columbus tied the score as Jakub Voracek threaded a pass to Laine, who beat Bobrovsky’s glove to finish a two-on-one rush.

Columbus took its first lead of the game, 2-1, on Jenner’s deflection of Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot with 9:32 elapsed in the second.

The Jackets stretched their lead to 3-1 on Carlsson’s goal with 16:48 left in the game. Bjorkstrand set up the play by winning a board battle and then skating behind the net before dishing to Carlsson, whose shot trickled in off Johansson.

Florida cut its deficit to 3-2 on Huberdeau’s goal with 13:08 remaining. Huberdeau took a drop pass from Mason Marchment and then deked Berube.

It then looked like Florida was poised to tie the score after Voracek’s cross-check penalty gave the Panthers a power play.

But Columbus killed off that penalty and got two goals -- by Sillinger and Danforth -- within 10 seconds, virtually clinching the game with 10:03 left.

The Panthers then pulled Johansson for an extra attacker, which resulted in Bennett’s goal but also Bjorkstrand’s empty-netter.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Sandin, Maple Leafs hand Capitals 6th straight loss at home

WASHINGTON — Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Washington 5-3 on Monday night, handing the Capitals their sixth consecutive loss at home. The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1...
NHL
Daily Herald

Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON -- Peter Laviolette didn't sugarcoat the feeling around the Washington Capitals after losing a third consecutive game in regulation and sixth in a row at home. 'œI think guys will probably leave the rink angry,' Laviolette said. 'œEverybody's probably angry.'. Anger and frustration have built up...
NHL
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
FingerLakes1.com

MLB cancels regular season games as lockout continues

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled the first two series of the regular season after the league owners and the Players’ Association failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. “The calendar...
MLB
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

338K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy