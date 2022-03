It is going to be an exciting season for the Buccaneers!. Boyd Buchanan School announced Sunday the hiring of Gary Rankin as the new head football coach of the Buccaneers. Boyd Buchanan is extremely excited to have Coach Rankin lead our football program and to be part of the Buccaneer community. His credentials, consistency, and success will be a tremendous asset to not only the athletic department but Boyd Buchanan School” said Director of Athletics Matt Pobieglo. “Coach Rankin exemplifies excellence and his leadership in all aspects of the student-athlete experience will be invaluable in the classroom, field, community and throughout Boyd Buchanan.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO