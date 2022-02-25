ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Measure of Revenge: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Thriller Movie

By 20:13
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Measure of Revenge, an upcoming...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Watch the Trailer for Chris Pine’s New Action Movie ‘The Contractor’

Paramount has finally dropped the official trailer for “The Contractor.”. The film reunites Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who previously starred as brothers in the Oscar-nominated neo-Western crime film “Hell or High Water.”. According to the movie trailer’s synopsis, Pine plays “Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is...
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Leo
Person
Jake Weary
Person
Bella Thorne
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Android Authority

Best thrillers and suspense movies on Hulu

From 90s thrillers to classic detective movies, there's plenty for thriller fans to get stuck into on Hulu. Hulu has a huge catalog of thriller movies, with everything from the latest sci-fi and horror-inspired thrillers to Korean cinema and classics from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Even if you think you’ve seen every thriller movie out there, you’re sure to find something worth watching in Hulu’s collection.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: The Stakes Run High in Trailer for Upcoming Episode

Anyone who watches NCIS knows that the episodes are always intriguing and interesting. Monday night’s episode is definitely that way. Why should we care? Because there are some high stakes involved in the show. This keeps you continually dialing in week-in and week-out. But let’s see what is so interesting about this one with some help from Matt & Jess.
TV SERIES
Pitchfork

Watch the First Trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie Elvis

The first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic has been released. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular rock’n’roll icon and Tom Hanks as Presley’s infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker. Watch the hip-thrust-filled trailer below. Elvis hits North American theaters on Friday, June 24.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
country1037fm.com

The Trailer For The New Elvis Movie Is Electric

I’m NOT one of these people that can be described as an “Elvis Fan” in any way, shape, or form. In fact, although I completely respect his contributions to music, to me Elvis has always been a punch line as Debbie’s family has some legendary poor behavior choices surrounding him. Her aunt to this day talks about the trouble she got in for skipping school to stand on the side of the interstate as his bus came by on I-35 on his way to Ft. Hood for his induction into the Army. And then there’s the tale of two other relatives of hers literally having a fist fight in Vegas over a scarf Elvis threw into the crowd during one of his shows. So, when the trailer for “Elvis” popped up on my YouTube feed yesterday afternoon, I was fully prepared for a laugh. Uh, that’s not what happened.
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

"Cyrano" - official movie trailer

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters Feb. 25. The soundtrack is available to order via Decca Records here: https://Cyrano.lnk.to/OrderNowSo. Directed By: Joe Wright. Cast:...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Says Jimmy and Kasie Will ‘Physically Deteriorate’ in Intense Episode 13

You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie. See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy