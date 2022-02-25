ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Ascent: 11 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out 11 minutes of gameplay from the...

me.ign.com

Polygon

First Cyberpunk 2077 'next-gen' gameplay for PS5, Xbox Series X released

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-generation console update — that is, versions of the game optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — will arrive with patch 1.5 for the open-world first-person action-RPG, developer CD Projekt Red announced during a livestream Tuesday. The studio released first gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on Sony and Microsoft’s current-gen consoles, and promised gameplay updates and new DLC are coming to all versions of the game.
The Independent

Horizon Forbidden West release date, gameplay and how to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch was pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west to find the source...
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive The Ascent Is Coming to PlayStation

The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It's a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It'll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on March 24

The Ascent is one of the best received indie games of last year that had come exclusively to Xbox and PC consoles, but the developers of Neon Giant they just confirmed a launch in PS4 and PlayStation 5 for this March 24. In addition to the announcement of this new version, Neon Giant revealed that the presale of The Ascent on PlayStation consoles.
