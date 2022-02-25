The Ascent: 11 Minutes of PS5 Gameplay

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives in 2022, continuing the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch was pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines.If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be travelling west to find the source...

