Video Games

Brawlhalla - G.I. Joe Epic Crossover Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnake Eyes and Storm Shadow from G.I. Joe are...

me.ign.com

ClutchPoints

G.I. JOE Characters Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow Join Brawlhalla

G.I. JOE characters Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow joins the Brawlhalla universe, making their debut in the platform fighting game. Ubisoft and Hasbro recently partnered up and are now looking to release characters from G.I. JOE in Brawlhalla. The shadow ninjas Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow are officially joining the Brawlhalla roster, Ubisoft announced.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Elden Ring: New Launch Trailer Reveals New Locations and Epic Boss Fights

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released a new trailer for Elden Ring, the highly-anticipated action RPG directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and includes story elements by A Song of Ice and Fire novelist George R.R. Martin. The official launch trailer teases new bosses and locations as it offers a further glimpse...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring's launch trailer sets up an epic dark fantasy tale

At long last, Elden Ring is nearly here, and Bandai Namco is celebrating with a new trailer. After several delays and hype stretching higher than any mountaintop, FromSoftware’s latest action RPG will arrive Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. That’s only three days away if you can believe it! Launch times vary slightly depending on region, so maybe check out GLHF’s handy Elden Ring launch guide to figure out when you can venture out into the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
#Epic#Storm Shadow#Brawlhalla#Snake Eyes#Video Game
ComicBook

Hasbro Reveals Transformers G.I. Joe Mash-Up Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank (Exclusive)

Transformers and G.I. Joe are two of Hasbro's most beloved franchises, but how do you make both franchises even better? By combining them of course, and that's what Hasbro has done with their newest collaboration. We've got your exclusive first look at Hasbro's new Transformers Generations and G.I. Joe Mash-Up creation, which combines the infamous Decepticon villain Megatron with Cobra's H.I.S.S. Tank, and it even comes with a Baroness figure. In fact, Baroness can ride in the cockpit when in tank mode, but she can also add even more firepower by helming the weapons on Megatron's back in Bot Mode. It's a deadly combination, and you can check out the figure up-close starting on the next slide. You can pre-order the figure from Entertainment Earth ($89.99 with free US shipping starting at 1 PM EST), and the official description can be found below. Note that this figure was part of a large reveal of new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures that you can check out here.
AMAZON
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

G.I. JOE Cooperative Board Game Announced

Renegade Games has announced GI Joe: Mission Critical, a new cooperative board game that pits players against Cobra Commander. The new board game was announced during Hasbro's GI Joe 40th anniversary stream and will featured detailed miniatures of the various core characters of the series. The game will use the "Guardian System" which was first used in the popular Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game and expansions.
HOBBIES

