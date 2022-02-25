EMSA Responds To Dozens Of Weather-Related Calls Over Last Two Days

EMSA medics and EMTs have responded to dozens of weather-related incidents around Eastern Oklahoma on Feb. 23 and 24. EMSA said staff responded to slightly fewer weather-related calls Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Thursday, there were three cold exposure calls, 14 crashes and 6 slips and falls.

Wednesday, there were eight cold exposure calls, 11 crashes, nine slips and falls and one carbon monoxide response.

Adam Paluka with EMSA said staff are used to working in winter storms, but this week’s weather has been different. Compared to the snow three weeks ago, this round of sleet has led to more slips, falls and crashes the last two days, according to Paluka.

EMSA said the dozens of staff members who had to quarantine because of COVID-19 have since returned to work and staffing is back to normal levels.

"It's been a long couple of days but got to hand it to our crews,” said Paluka. “Our crews work so hard day in and day out. We really appreciate all of the help from the community in terms of staying off the roads and making sure that they're making good choices."

EMSA stresses the importance of wearing shoes with traction, at least three layers of clothing and having your phone if you're going to be out in the freezing temperatures.