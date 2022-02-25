Sunny days in the park across Euroland with Ferdi and Tormod of the Capeesh crew – ‘thee-eye-wye’

The only wrinkle in this Carnival Forecast was the morning rain on Sunday. And now that it's gone, we've got nothing but sunshine and beautiful weather ahead! Our mornings will be chilly to cold, but with all the sun we'll warm up fast with highs to the mid 60s today, upper 60s for Mardi Gras, and low 70s by Ash Wednesday! The warmup won't stop at midweek but will continue through the rest of the week where we'll be towards the mid 70s Thursday, upper 70s (and a bit more humid Friday), and to 80° by the weekend. We'll also put a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm into the mix or next weekend, but it's going to be another long stretch before we find out next likeliest round of widespread rain across Southeast Louisiana. Have a safe, and great day!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO