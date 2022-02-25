Governor Dunleavy declares Disaster Declaration for Tununak

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the State of Hawaii. The approval frees up federal funds for state and local governments impacted by the powerful Kona Low storm system that blasted Hawaii in early December 2021. Disaster loans available to some Hawaii business owners, residents...
Wyoming’s COVID-19 public health emergency declaration will effectively end March 14, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday.
“As we see our case numbers and hospitalizations receding, it is time to begin the shift to a new phase,” Gordon said in a statement. “This virus will be with us for the foreseeable future and we should manage it appropriately. That means being personally responsible for one’s own health and respectful of your family and neighbors.”
...
Rick Scott's plan, which proposes raising taxes, declares "there are two genders" and calls for naming a border wall after Donald Trump, has stunned some Republicans and created talking points for Democrats.
The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a severe wind storm and wildfires that swept across the Sunflower State in December, Kansas Congressional leaders have recognized a disaster declaration for the state and urged President Biden to do the same. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says the Kansas Congressional Delegation has recognized...
This morning Governor Newsom refuses to give up his emergency declaration which allows him to issue orders with no oversight or objection from the legislature. Parents across multiple districts are anticipating mask mandate changes within California schools, as several states are starting to ease back on restrictions for students. On Friday, Governor Newsom signed an order ending 12 state of emergency declarations, automatically terminating any associated executive orders relating to those events. "We'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," Newsom said. Multiple public orders regarding COVID-19 are still in place across the state, and kids are still required to mask up while they're attending classes in person. Orders like these that are issued by state and local public health officers, not dependent upon an emergency declaration, said Ann Patterson, Newsom's top lawyer. Parents and anti-mask groups are continuing to rally across the state, as indoor masking restrictions for businesses and restaurants have eased within California, but school masking mandates have remained mostly in tact.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida congress members are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and representatives Kat Cammack, Al Lawson, and Neal Dunn among others are sending a letter to the USDA secretary. They are asking...
It’s been a week since a fire destroyed Tununak’s washeteria. The fire has left the community without a place to wash clothes. Last year, in a similar incident, a fire destroyed a washeteria in a different Y-K Delta community. The governor issued a disaster declaration to each village, but the timeline was very different.
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that she will be lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, effective April 1. COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers continue to drop rapidly across Oregon as the Omicron variant recedes. “Over the past six months, as Oregon weathered our worst surges of...
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Eastern Kentucky counties that were affected by the Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 storms and flooding, the White House announced Sunday. Federal funding will be available to those impacted in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Christian, Clay, Floyd, Green, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Owsley, Pike...
Officials on Capitol Hill have lifted a requirement that masks be worn on the House floor, paving the way for Republican lawmakers who have ignored the mask mandate to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union speech without face coverings.
Who made CPAC's list (this is if Trump *doesn't* run?. Congress returns to Washington with the weight of the world on its shoulders — as Russian continues to bombard Ukraine, lawmakers are considering $6.4 billion of aid for Kyiv as part of the government's broader spending package, which is expected to be finalized by March 11. The money would boost the Pentagon as the Biden administration deploys troops to Europe, while also bolstering foreign security and humanitarian assistance.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
While the potential for Russia's invasion of Ukraine to spark a world-ending nuclear conflagration has knocked the pandemic off most frontpages, federal bureaucrats seem determined to prove that they can focus on two crises at once. On Sunday, Based Politics' Brad Polumbo reported that the Federal Emergency Management's (FEMA) webpage...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.
Comments / 0