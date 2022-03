ATLANTA — Trae Young dominated in the Hawks’ 127-100 win vs. the Raptors Saturday at State Farm Arena. Next up, the Hawks will play in Boston Tuesday. 1. Young bounced back in a big way after a rough shooting night in the Hawks’ (29-31) loss to the Bulls Thursday, when he went 3 for 17 from the floor. Young had 25 points at halftime and set a career-high for field goals made in a half with 11, finishing with 41 points and tying a career-high with 17 field goals total. He was efficient, going 17 for 24 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line), adding 11 assists for a double-double.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO