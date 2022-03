Anyone else feel uninspired by the usual muted, subdued nail polish shades of fall? Like, how many times can I wear black or burgundy in my lifetime, you know? And if you feel the same, you're gonna love what's trending for fall this year—because for once, things are looking a little different than usual (read: no PSL orange). With metallics, shades of blue, and lots of sparkles, the fall nail trends for 2022 honestly feel pretty similar to the fall 2022 makeup trends, and I'm here for it all. Because a change of the seasons should feel like a style refresh, instead of a complete redo of the year before, know what I mean?

