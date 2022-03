Maya Dodson stood with her hands on her hips, beads of sweat dripping down the Notre Dame center’s face. Her Fighting Irish trailed No. 3 Louisville by 20 points in the third quarter on Feb. 13. No amount of physical exertion from Dodson was going to bring Notre Dame back. Not on the road with the game getting more out of hand by the second. The look on Dodson’s face was one of, “What more can I do?”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO