ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British airlines skirt Russia as the fallout from Ukraine widens

By Jamie Freed
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYHhy_0eOhI1Sa00

(Reuters) -Virgin Atlantic and British Airways both began routing flights around Russian airspace on Friday after London and Moscow banned each other’s airlines in tit-for-tat retaliation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the extent of the longer-term fallout from the attack was unclear, airlines have been asking Anchorage Airport in Alaska about capacity, harking back to Cold War days when it was a popular refuelling hub for jets barred from Soviet airspace.

Beyond the closing of airspace over and around the conflict zone, airlines, lessors and manufacturers were all assessing the growing risks of doing business with Russia as Western nations slapped sanctions on companies, banks and individuals.

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday it had suspended its codesharing service with Russia’s Aeroflot, effective immediately.

“It will be more difficult for investors to accept portfolios of aircraft assets containing Russian airlines. Nobody wants to take Russian risk today,” aviation adviser Bertrand Grabowski said, adding that fears included a lack of insurance coverage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders closing in on the capital on Friday in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Airspace in Ukraine, Moldova, parts of Belarus and in southern Russia near the Ukraine border was closed when the invasion began on Thursday, giving airlines a narrower range of routing options.

Japan Airlines cancelled its Thursday evening flight to Moscow, citing potential safety risks and Britain closed its airspace to Russian airlines, including Aeroflot, as part of a raft of punitive measures.

In response, Moscow barred British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace.

Virgin Atlantic said skirting Russia would add 15 minutes to an hour to its flights between Britain and India and Pakistan.

American Airlines Group Inc said it has re-routed its Delhi-New York flight. Rival United Airlines, however, is still using Russia’s airspace for Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Newark flights, according to flightradar24.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday expanded the area in eastern Europe and Russia where U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots cannot operate following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A United Airlines spokesperson said the new FAA directive does not affect the carrier as it has already been avoiding the airspace covered in the alert.

Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc said it was avoiding restricted areas and implementing contingency plans to serve customers in Russia.

SANCTIONS RISKS

Gulf carrier Emirates said it had made minor routing changes to Stockholm, Moscow, St. Petersburg and some U.S. flights that were hit by the airspace closings following Russia’s invasion, leading to slightly longer flight times.

OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that shares information on flight risks, said any aircraft travelling through Russian airspace should have contingency plans in place for closed airspace due to risks, or sanctions.

“Russia are unlikely to initiate their own sanctions and airspace bans as they would not wish to see Aeroflot receive reciprocal bans,” OPSGROUP said. “However, they may react in response to sanctions from other states.”

The governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a U.N. body, will discuss the Ukraine conflict at a meeting on Friday, a spokesperson said.

As airlines assessed the airspace risks, they have also been hit by a spike in oil prices to more than $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. That raises operating costs at a time when travel demand remains low because of the pandemic.

Jefferies analysts said European airlines were likely to take a longer-term hit in light of the conflict, pointing to a 27% fall in travel from the European Union to Ukraine and Russia over the two years after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Aviation bosses were also worried about the impact on dealings with Russian firms. Sanctions could disrupt payments to leasing firms and affect the supply of aircraft parts.

Washington announced major export restrictions against Russia on Thursday, hammering its access to goods, including aircraft parts. The measures, however, include carveouts for technology necessary for flight safety, raising the prospect of a limited rather than sweeping hit to the industry.

“Notably, we believe that sanctions and export control activities should not hinder the need to maintain flight safety of commercial aircraft,” said Eric Fanning, chief executive of the U.S.-based Aerospace Industries Association.

Russian companies have 980 passenger jets in service, of which 777 are leased, according to analytics firm Cirium. Of these, two-thirds, or 515 jets, with an estimated market value of about $10 billion, are rented from foreign firms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#Ukraine#U S Airlines#Eastern Airlines#British Airways#Russian#Soviet#Western#Delta Air Lines Inc#Aeroflot#Ukrainian#European
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries into Kyiv on mission to assassinate Zelenskyy: report

The Kremlin has sent more than 400 Russian-paid mercenaries into Kyiv with the mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company accused of covertly working with the Russian government, flew in mercenaries from Africa to Kyiv about five weeks ago, The Times of London reported.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

337K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy