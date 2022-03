We’ve all heard that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, but for 363 days of the year, that’s not quite true. Its place in the sky changes throughout the year and only on the spring and fall equinoxes does the sun rise directly due east and set directly due west. On these two days in Chicago, the sun lines up with our east-west streets, creating our own version of Stonehenge — Chicagohenge — where the rising or setting sun is visible between the tall downtown buildings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO