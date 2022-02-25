Suspect Shot to Death by Sheriff’s Deputy Identified as Mizael Corrales, 31

The body of a man a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed lies beside a car in a shopping center parking lot in Otay Mesa. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified the auto-theft suspect fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Otay Mesa after he allegedly ran down two lawmen.

Mizael Corrales, 31, died at the scene of the shooting, in the 2400 block of Roll Drive, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The events that led to the shooting began a short time earlier, when San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen vehicle occupied by three people, Lt. Andra Brown said.

“Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the vehicle,” Brown said. “The driver did not comply with deputies’ orders and instead … attempted to drive away and struck two deputies, knocking them to the ground.”

At that point, sheriff’s Detective Anthony Garcia opened fire on the fleeing driver. The vehicle continued on for a short distance, striking two patrol vehicles before coming to a stop, Brown said.

Garcia, a 16-year member of the sheriff’s department, and another deputy struck by the suspect’s vehicle were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The SDPD is investigating the shooting because it occurred in San Diego.

– City News Service