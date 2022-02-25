ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Will Barton III looks well-rested, leads Denver Nuggets to win over Sacramento Kings

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyzAW_0eOfvuaj00

The All-Star break seemed to serve Will Barton III as well as any of the Denver Nuggets.

In Denver’s 128-110 win over the Kings on Thursday in Sacramento, the veteran guard scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Nuggets. He finished 11 of 17 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists.

“He really led us and not just offensively,” Jokic said.

“He had really good defensive possessions, too. He was good all-around.”

Barton said he felt good enough to stay in gym over the week off, but he welcomed the mental break from the daily grind.

“It was very important for me. Over the break, I didn’t take time off,” Barton said. “I worked out every day, but what the break did for me was mentally just refocusing on what I have to do for the team and what our goals are.”

Nikola Jokic narrowly missed another triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Monte Morris (19), Aaron Gordon (12) and JaMychal Green also scored in double figures for Denver.

It was Michael Malone’s 300th win as coach of the Nuggets. He joined Doug Moe and George Karl as the only Nuggets coaches to reach the milestone. Barton said Malone reminds him of a player in that he’s constantly seeking improvement in a number of areas from game-plan preparation to keeping his emotions in check.

“Nikola gave me the game ball and said some really, really nice words, which was touching,” Malone said, adding he doesn’t track his wins and the milestone is a byproduct of coaching a talented team for six-plus seasons.

“I’m just thankful to be in an organization that values family, culture and to have ownership continue to believe in me means the world to me and my family. So, here’s to 300 more.”

Jokic joked that his 300th win should also be celebrated since he and Malone started their time with the Nuggets together but later shared some sincere appreciation for his only NBA coach.

“He gave me an opportunity. I really like to battle with him,” Jokic said.

“It’s a beautiful journey, you know, and hopefully, it’s just going to be better.”

Domantas Sabonis finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Kings, while De’Aaron Fox added 20 points, though he needed 18 shots to get there.

Green hit a turnaround jumper in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter to give the Nuggets a 10-point advantage to start the second. Sacramento’s starters staggered against Denver’s bench unit, and the Kings tied the game early in the second just after Jokic returned. Despite 10 first-half turnovers, the Nuggets led 63-58 at halftime.

Barton and Jokic fueled a 12-0 run that put the Nuggets up 14 in the middle of the third quarter, but the Kings countered and closed within five to start the fourth. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 22 late in the fourth before the bench returned to close the game.

The Nuggets will look for a second consecutive win over the Kings and extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday at Ball Arena.

“The break was good to Will as well as all the other guys. I’m proud of them,” Malone said. “It’s a challenge to finish a break strong, and it’s a challenge to come out of the break strong. This is only one game – so we haven’t accomplished anything – but tonight was definitely a good start.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Will Barton
Person
Doug Moe
Tri-City Herald

Jokic’s triple-double leads Nuggets over Kings, 115-110

Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 115-110 on Saturday night. It was Jokic’s 16th triple-double of the season and the 73rd of his career. His rebound with 19...
NBA
Gazette

Monte Morris makes another big shot as Denver Nuggets defeat Kings, stretch win streak to 5

DENVER – It wasn’t quite the buzzer-beater in Golden State, but Monte Morris hit another big shot in the Nuggets’ 115-110 win over the Kings on Saturday at Ball Arena. With the game tied in the final 30 seconds, Morris worked around a Nikola Jokic screen and stepped back for a 3 after De’Aaron Fox went under the screen. The Nuggets led the rest of the way. Since the game-winner, Morris has hit a couple of big shots during Denver’s five-game win streak.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a suggestion for how to solve the team’s ongoing woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper stated over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is bring Magic...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy