Will Barton III looks well-rested, leads Denver Nuggets to win over Sacramento Kings

The All-Star break seemed to serve Will Barton III as well as any of the Denver Nuggets.

In Denver’s 128-110 win over the Kings on Thursday in Sacramento, the veteran guard scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Nuggets. He finished 11 of 17 from the field, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists.

“He really led us and not just offensively,” Jokic said.

“He had really good defensive possessions, too. He was good all-around.”

Barton said he felt good enough to stay in gym over the week off, but he welcomed the mental break from the daily grind.

“It was very important for me. Over the break, I didn’t take time off,” Barton said. “I worked out every day, but what the break did for me was mentally just refocusing on what I have to do for the team and what our goals are.”

Nikola Jokic narrowly missed another triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Monte Morris (19), Aaron Gordon (12) and JaMychal Green also scored in double figures for Denver.

It was Michael Malone’s 300th win as coach of the Nuggets. He joined Doug Moe and George Karl as the only Nuggets coaches to reach the milestone. Barton said Malone reminds him of a player in that he’s constantly seeking improvement in a number of areas from game-plan preparation to keeping his emotions in check.

“Nikola gave me the game ball and said some really, really nice words, which was touching,” Malone said, adding he doesn’t track his wins and the milestone is a byproduct of coaching a talented team for six-plus seasons.

“I’m just thankful to be in an organization that values family, culture and to have ownership continue to believe in me means the world to me and my family. So, here’s to 300 more.”

Jokic joked that his 300th win should also be celebrated since he and Malone started their time with the Nuggets together but later shared some sincere appreciation for his only NBA coach.

“He gave me an opportunity. I really like to battle with him,” Jokic said.

“It’s a beautiful journey, you know, and hopefully, it’s just going to be better.”

Domantas Sabonis finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Kings, while De’Aaron Fox added 20 points, though he needed 18 shots to get there.

Green hit a turnaround jumper in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter to give the Nuggets a 10-point advantage to start the second. Sacramento’s starters staggered against Denver’s bench unit, and the Kings tied the game early in the second just after Jokic returned. Despite 10 first-half turnovers, the Nuggets led 63-58 at halftime.

Barton and Jokic fueled a 12-0 run that put the Nuggets up 14 in the middle of the third quarter, but the Kings countered and closed within five to start the fourth. The Nuggets stretched the lead to 22 late in the fourth before the bench returned to close the game.

The Nuggets will look for a second consecutive win over the Kings and extend their winning streak to five games on Saturday at Ball Arena.

“The break was good to Will as well as all the other guys. I’m proud of them,” Malone said. “It’s a challenge to finish a break strong, and it’s a challenge to come out of the break strong. This is only one game – so we haven’t accomplished anything – but tonight was definitely a good start.”