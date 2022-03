AMES —The second largest crowd to witness an Iowa State women's basketball game at Hilton Coliseum packed into the arena Monday night, hoping to see some history. All the Cyclones needed to do was was deliver a win over Baylor to secure at least a share of the program’s first Big 12 Conference regular season title in over two decades and set off what could have been a historic Hilton Coliseum celebration.

AMES, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO