Purdue's Black Student Union panel discusses Black success at Purdue

Purdue's Black Student Union hosted a panel in the Black Cultural Center Thursday evening, with six black professors and administrators from Purdue joining the panel. Moderated by Levon T. Esters, a professor of agricultural sciences education and communication and the director of the Mentoring@Purdue program, the panel spent 45 minutes answer questions from Esters before moving on to an audience Q&A session. Topics discussed included their experience navigating higher education and careers, how black history influenced their worldviews and goals they set and mental health at Purdue. The panel rotated through answering the questions, with each question lasting around ten minutes.