West Lafayette, IN

Purdue's Black Student Union panel discusses Black success at Purdue

By David Hickey
 3 days ago
Purdue's Black Student Union hosted a panel in the Black Cultural Center Thursday evening, with six black professors and administrators from Purdue joining the panel. Moderated by Levon T. Esters, a professor of agricultural sciences education and communication and the director of the Mentoring@Purdue program, the panel spent 45 minutes answer questions from Esters before moving on to an audience Q&A session. Topics discussed included their experience navigating higher education and careers, how black history influenced their worldviews and goals they set and mental health at Purdue. The panel rotated through answering the questions, with each question lasting around ten minutes.

Students write letters in support of Purdue's creative writing program

Students gathered in Heavilon Hall's 3rd floor lounge on Wednesday afternoon to work together on a writing letter campaign in support of Purdue's creative writing department. Both undergraduate and graduate students helped one another out on writing, formatting and designing letters to send to Purdue administration. The campaign is in response to Purdue's decision to prohibit the creative writing program to bring in any more graduate students after this semester.
Student Concert Committee hosts Will Chapman concert to benefit Black Student Union

The Purdue Student Concert Committee hosted Purdue running back Will Chapman in a concert at the Memorial Union Friday evening. For just over an hour, Chapman, known by his stage name "Zani Vie" on Spotify, performed various covers and his own original releases for a crowd. Wristbands were being sold at the concert, with all proceeds going to the Purdue Black Student Union.
West Lafayette, IN
