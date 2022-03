LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With more humans making their way into space, UCLA is launching a new medical fellowship just for space travelers. (credit: Dr. Haig Aintablian/UCLA/Getty Images) The Space Medicine Fellowship, which will train surgeons to treat people in space, is the first of its kind in the nation. The two-year program will train its fellows with NASA and rotate them between SpaceX and JPL. The program’s first fellow is Dr. Haig Aintablian, who recently completed his residency in emergency medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He says his fascination with space was sparked by a hard-fought glimpse...

