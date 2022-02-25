ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Animator Turns Himself Into Random Objects In Viral Video

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimator and video wizard Kevin Parry hails from Toronto and he is going viral for his amazing transformations. In fact, he is going viral on a whole new level. If you have not seen these videos by now, we would be very surprised. This man’s work deserves to be seen by...

Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

'The Cuphead Show' Producers on Turning the Fan-Favorite Video Game into a TV Love Letter to Classic Animation

The notoriously difficult and fan-favorite video game Cuphead is making the jump to TV with The Cuphead Show. The show follows the titular Cuphead (Tru Valentino), an anthropomorphic cup who just loves to get himself and his brother Mugman (Frank T. Todaro) in trouble. Like the video game, the big appeal of the cartoon is its stunning animation, which is hugely inspired by classic cartoons of the 1930s by the likes of the Fleischer brothers and even Walt Disney, featuring traditional rubber hose animation, stereoscopic animation, and plenty of references to keep animation enthusiasts happy - all while delivering some wacky animated adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

An Optical Spy Trick Can Turn Any Shiny Object Into a Bug

The most paranoid among us already know the checklist to avoid modern audio eavesdropping: Sweep your home or office for bugs. Put your phone in a Faraday bag—or a fridge. Consider even stripping internal microphones from your devices. Now one group of researchers offers a surprising addition to that list: Remove every lightweight, metallic object from the room that's visible from a window.
SCIENCE
Cinema Blend

The Nostalgic ‘90s Anime Series Turning Red Was Influenced By

Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, is set to premiere on Disney+ next month. Before we venture off to Toronto to follow one teen's journey into becoming a giant red panda, CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmakers about the making of the film, and for the ‘90s kids specifically, there’s a lot to get excited about.
COMICS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Longtime Estee Lauder senior executive, 65, is FIRED from his $10m-a-year job after he posted a meme with the n-word and joke about COVID on his personal Instagram

Estee Lauder has fired its senior brand executive after he posted a racial slur in a Sesame Street-themed joke about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram. John Demsey, 65, who handled MAC and Clinique - two of the company's biggest brands - was forced out of the cosmetic company after 31 years amid growing public pressure regarding his post of a mock children's book cover which showed Big Bird at the bedside Mr. Snuffleupagus, who has a thermometer in his mouth.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
Decider.com

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: March 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going to make you feel like you’ve got the luck of the Irish all month long with their list of new content available for streaming this March. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving in the next month, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful March 2022 premieres is sure to have something for everyone.
TV SERIES

