Crohn’s Disease Patients Showing Better Outcomes

Heart rate variability (HRV) is a mean to evaluate cardiac effects of autonomic nervous system activity, and a relation between HRV and outcome has been proposed in various types of patients. We attempted to evaluate the best determinants of such variation in survival prediction using a physiological data-warehousing program. Plethysmogram tracings (PPG) were recorded at 75Â Hz from the standard monitoring system, for a 2Â h period, during the 24Â h following ICU admission. Physiological data recording was associated with metadata collection. HRV was derived from PPG in either the temporal and non-linear domains. 540 consecutive patients were recorded. A lower LF/HF, SD2/SD1 ratios and Shannon entropy values on admission were associated with a higher ICU mortality. SpO2/FiO2 ratio and HRV parameters (LF/HF and Shannon entropy) were independent correlated with mortality in the multivariate analysis. Machine-learning using neural network (kNN) enabled to determine a simple decision tree combining the three best determinants (SDNN, Shannon Entropy, SD2/SD1 ratio) of a composite outcome index. HRV measured on admission enables to predict outcome in the ICU or at Day-28, independently of the admission diagnosis, treatment and mechanical ventilation requirement.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO