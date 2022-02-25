ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crohn’s Disease Patients Showing Better Outcomes

By HawaiiNewsOnline
hawaiinews.online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbVie today announced positive top-line results from U-EXCEL, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remissiona,b and endoscopic responsec at week 12.1 U-EXCEL is the second of two Phase 3 induction studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in...

