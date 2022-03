More than half of the UK’s film and TV industry workforce experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination in the past year, according to alarming statistics from The Film & TV Charity (TFTVC) that did find the “mental health crisis” to be plateauing. The organization’s second ever Looking Glass report, which surveyed more than 2,000 people, found 57% had been targeted by these unacceptable behaviors in 2021. Broken down, around 40% said they had experienced bullying, 39% racial harassment or discrimination and 11% sexual harassment. Alex Pumfrey, CEO of TFTVC, described the results to Deadline as “shocking, surprising and disheartening.” “I really hoped this behavior...

