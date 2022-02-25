ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animator Creates Real-Scale Size Comparison Of Underground Structures

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios is the one who is here to change the game for us today. This animation that has been created is a fantastic watch. The depths of various underground structures are compared in this clip and this venture is one of the coolest that we have seen...

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
Change Foods is creating cheese using microbes instead of animals.

Change Foods Closes Record-Breaking Seed Round; Signs Two Industry Collaboration Agreements to Fuel Innovation. PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Foods announced a $12M Seed Extension round, bringing the total Seed investment to over $15.3M, a new record among precision fermentation companies. The over-subscribed round was led by Route 66 Ventures and included Upfield, Orkla, Green Generation Fund, Blue Horizon Ventures, Google icon Jeff Dean, Plug and Play Ventures, Clear Current Capital, Better Bite Ventures, Sigma and English soccer star Chris Smalling.
AGRICULTURE
Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
#Animator#Subway#Swimming Pools#Video Game
If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Create dynamic animal portraits with food-grade coloured powder

How do you make agility dogs looks even more awesome? You add a dramatic coloured powder of course! DIYP took a look at these amazing images taken by UK photographer Kit Fanner and found out exactly how he shot them. Before we get any further it is worth noting that...
ANIMALS
Nemacolin, creating Real Life Magic since 1987

Welcome to our wonderland. You’re invited to discover Nemacolin, where we have perfected the art of getting carried away, and unforgettable adventures await. It’s a place where anything is possible, and dreams really do come true. Nemacolin is a private resort owned by Maggie Hardy Knox. Purchased for her at auction by her father in 1987, Hardy Knox took over full operations and ownership of the resort in 2002. Tucked into the Allegheny Mountains, Nemacolin is a four-season playground nestled within 2,200 acres in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. Hardy Knox sees Nemacolin as a living, breathing entity, offering guests and members a getaway like no other. Elevated accommodations, perfectly tailored to a variety of tastes, range from the thrilling grandeur of The Chateau to the modern elegance of Falling Rock — both recipients of numerous AAA and Forbes Travel Guide Awards. At The Chateau, select rooms and suites have access to The Chateau Club’s unique amenities, including personalized butler service and a private lounge serving light bites and refreshments. Falling Rock invites elegant relaxation as a bespoke oasis unlike any other, with luxe leisure inspired by the renowned architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Each room features plush amenities such as butler service, milk-and-cookie turndowns, and specialty bath and pillow menus. Refreshing comfort can be found in The Lodge, The Homes, and The Estates. A quintessential woodsy escape, exploration meets relaxation at The Lodge. It’s the perfect home base to explore the adventures of the Laurel Highlands and all that Nemacolin has to offer. Experience the extraordinary with The Estates: premier and private, yet perfect for large groups and families. Or find an escape for your family and friends with the welcoming seclusion of your own private residence and full-service offerings of The Homes. Nemacolin comes to life with show-stopping dining and lounges, including the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond Lautrec. It’s a culinary masterpiece inviting your taste buds to traverse thoughtfully curated courses while you are surrounded by incredible art and ambiance. You’ll find seafood, steaks, and the satisfying flavors of Italy. Aqueous delivers modern cuisine inspired by the sea in the graceful, Frank Lloyd Write-inspired atmosphere. Rockwell’s celebrates the tradition of farm-to-table dining with classic prime cuts and fresh bites to satisfy every craving. The beauty of Italy is found at Barattolo, where fresh, local ingredients, hand-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and delicious desserts bring Old World cuisine to life. At Nemacolin, delicious casual-dining options abound. From 24-hour in-room dining to a bounty of fresh choices and made-to-order breakfasts; to casual spa, poolside, or slope-side lunches; and with burgers, steaks, and salads, casual dining can be found at The Tavern, The Peak, The Pantry, and more. Elegance, ambiance, fine pours, craft brews, and sparkling spirits are yours around every corner at Nemacolin. You’ll find a place for champagne welcomes, afternoon tea, sports bar vibes, indulgent wine tastings, house-crafted cocktails, and lively liqueurs. With more than a dozen bars, lounges, and gathering places around the resort, there’s something for everyone to sip and savor. Revive and restore the mind, body, and spirit with bespoke wellness offerings and special services you won’t find anywhere else. From transformative therapies and holistic practices to relaxing spa treatments, you can define wellness your way with the luxe services of the Woodlands Spa and Salon and the integrated wellness of the Holistic Healing Center. Take in the breathtaking vistas of rolling fairways by enjoying a round at either (or both) of Nemacolin’s two Pete-Dye-designed courses, or perfect your swing with transformative technology. Mystic Rock offers players PGA-tested, championship-level golf in a spectacular setting. Shepherd’s Rock provides a challenging delight, with idyllic views of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland seen in the distance. The Nemacolin Golf Academy provides state-of-the-art athletic technology to improve every aspect of your game in this newly upgraded, year-round facility. Experience the wonder of Nemacolin’s seemingly endless range of activities and adventures. From snow sports, ropes courses, zip-lining, cosmic bowling, axe throwing, and a year-round, outdoor pool and entertainment stage at The Peak; to Orvis-endorsed fly fishing, clay shooting, and countless outdoor activities; to shopping, wildlife experiences, art tours, magical seasonal events, and limitless fun for all, Nemacolin has something for everyone. Nemacolin also boasts a private airstrip and 35,000 square feet of space for meetings and special events, making this resort the ideal choice for everything from weddings to corporate retreats. Adventure awaits.
LIFESTYLE
Animation
Technology
Video Games
Computers
Laboratories
The Business End Of Real-Time Personalization At Scale: A Telco's Perspective

Chief Architect at Pelatro, proud to help over 20 telcos offer the finest contextual marketing experience to their subscribers. When machines are in charge of making real-time analytics-based decisions for better customer experiences, accuracy and consistency of data with up-to-date contextual and behavioral information are very important. But is that sufficient?
TECHNOLOGY
Wafer scale manufacturing of high precision micro-optical components through X-ray lithography yielding 1800Â Gray Levels in a fingertip sized chip

We present a novel x-ray lithography based micromanufacturing methodology that offers scalable manufacturing of high precision optical components. It is accomplished through simultaneous usage of multiple stencil masks made moveable with respect to one another through custom made micromotion stages. The range of spectral flux reaching the sample surface at the LiMiNT micro/nanomanufacturing facility of Singapore Synchrotron Light Source (SSLS) is about 2Â keV to 10Â keV, offering substantial photon energy to carry out deep x-ray lithography. In this energy range, x-rays penetrate through resist materials with only little scattering. The highly collimated rectangular beam architecture of the x-ray source enables a full 4"³ wafer scale fabrication. Precise control of dose deposited offers determined chain scission in the polymer to required depth enabling 1800 discrete gray levels in a chip of area 20Â mm2 and with more than 2000 within our reach. Due to its parallel processing capability, our methodology serves as a promising candidate to fabricate micro/nano components of optical quality on a large scale to cater for industrial requirements. Usage of these fine components in analytical devices such as spectrometers and multispectral imagers transforms their architecture and shrinks their size to pocket dimension. It also reduces their complexity and increases affordability while also expanding their application areas. Consequently, equipment based on these devices is made available and affordable for consumers and businesses expanding the horizon of analytical applications. Mass manufacturing is especially vital when these devices are to be sold in large quantities especially as components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM), which has also been demonstrated through our work. Furthermore, we also substantially improve the quality of the micro-components fabricated, 3D architecture generated, throughput, capability and availability for industrial application. Manufacturing 1800Â Gray levels or more through other competing techniques is either limited due to multiple process steps involved or due to unacceptably long time required owing to their pencil beam architecture. Our manufacturing technique presented here overcomes both these shortcomings in terms of the maximum number of gray levels that can be generated, and the time required to generate the same.
ENGINEERING
In-depth comparison of the metabolic and pharmacokinetic behaviour of the structurally related synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and AMB-CHMICA in rats

Synthetic cannabinoids receptor agonists (SCRAs) are often almost completely metabolised, and hence their pharmacokinetics should be carefully evaluated for determining the most adequate biomarker in toxicological analysis. Two structurally related SCRAs, AMB-FUBINACA and AMB-CHMICA, were selected to evaluate their in vivo metabolism and pharmacokinetics using male Sprague-Dawley rats. Brain, liver, kidney, blood (serum) and urine samples were collected at different times to assess the differences in metabolism, metabolic reactions, tissue distribution and excretion. Both compounds experimented O-demethyl reaction, which occurred more rapidly for AMB-FUBINACA. The parent compounds and O-demethyl metabolites were highly bioaccumulated in liver, and were still detected in this tissue 48"‰h after injection. The different indazole/indole N-functionalisation produced diverse metabolic reactions in this moiety and thus, different urinary metabolites were formed. Out of the two compounds, AMB-FUBINACA seemed to easily cross the blood-brain barrier, presenting higher brain/serum concentrations ratio than AMB-CHMICA.
SCIENCE
Cargo Ship Goes Down With Hold Full of German Automobiles

After two weeks of smoldering in the Atlantic Ocean, a cargo ship loaded with several thousand German automobiles has sunk. Packed with over 4,000 vehicles from Volkswagen Group, the Felicity Ace (pictured) originally gained notoriety for being a successful fire rescue mission conducted in open waters. But it was later revealed that a large number of the cars onboard were higher-end products from brands like Audi, Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini — making the salvage operation that followed likewise engaging.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

