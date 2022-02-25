ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Can’t Stop Watching ‘Encanto’ On Re-Run Just Like The Rest Of Us

12tomatoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the rest of us, Kelly Clarkson has been stuck at home. Celebrities are not immune to the issues that we have all been facing as of late, that is for sure. Now, Kelly is letting us know more about what she has been experiencing since she’s been stuck at...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Miami Herald

Not Just Brandon! Look Back at Kelly Clarkson’s A-List Dating History

Romance rewind! Kelly Clarkson kept her love life relatively private before her relationship with Brandon Blackstock. The “Miss Independent” singer, who rose to fame after winning American Idol‘s debut season in 2002, hasn’t spoken much about her dating life before marrying Blackstock — even when she was rumored to be romancing From Justin to Kelly costar Justin Guarini in the early 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Bleachers’ ‘I Wanna Get Better’

Kelly Clarkson gave her best Jack Antonoff impression on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing Bleachers’ 2014 hit single “I Wanna Get Better.” The singer was joined by her live band as part of her Kellyoke series on the talk show. Clarkson previously covered Bleachers’ “Don’t Take The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kelly Clarkson Show
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Just Filed Paperwork to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson is about to go by a totally new name. The singer and talk show host just filed court documents requesting a legal name change, and wants to officially go by Kelly Brianne—her first and middle name. In docs obtained by Us Weekly, Kelly explained that "my new name more fully reflects who I am." This is obviously a huge change, especially since Kelly's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, includes her current last name.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sea Coast Echo

Kelly Clarkson wants new name

Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. The 39-year-old singer is ready for a fresh start amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and submitted court documents earlier this week in which she expressed "a desire" to go by her first and middle names. She explained:...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Stereogum

Watch Anaïs Mitchell Perform “Little Big Girl” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last month, Anaïs Mitchell released her first new solo album in a decade, the eponymous Anaïs Mitchell, which was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman. Mitchell and Kaufman got together to perform one of her new album’s tracks, “Little Big Girl,” for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Check out the performance below and, while you’re at it, revisit our interview of Mitchell from a few weeks back.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy