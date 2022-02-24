ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Mendy 5 – Small Businesses

in-sightpublishing.com
 5 days ago

When you’re thinking about an app, what areas do you tend to focus on?. It always starts with an idea, I think of a better way to do something that is already on the market or I think of something completely new and solves a problem not solved yet. Side note,...

in-sightpublishing.com

WAFF

Inflation impacts small businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting us all. From the food we eat to the cars we drive, it’s all getting more expensive. And the higher costs are hurting local business owners too. Dr. Alexia Vaughn with Advanced Eye Care said the price of doing business has gone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Washington Post

What Holds Small Businesses Back?

This is one of a series of interviews by Bloomberg Opinion columnists on how to solve the world’s most pressing policy challenges. It has been edited for length and clarity. Sarah Green Carmichael: The two of you have written a book, “Level Up: Rise Above the Hidden Forces Holding Your Business Back,” about your experiences founding and scaling three businesses together: a consultancy called Insomnia, a bottled-water-for-babies business called Nourish, and a fintech company called NowCorp. (Stacey is best known, of course, for her political career; she is running as a Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia this year.) Your consulting firm and your fintech company thrived, but your bottled water manufacturing venture was not so successful. What are some of the lessons you took from that?
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

Small Business Facebook Strategy

If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy. Facebook is a great platform for small businesses to market their brand and engage with consumers. The platform offers countless features to utilize and opportunities to connect with prospective clients and customers. If you’re just getting started with Facebook for Business, here are five tips for your small business Facebook strategy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Axios

The pandemic-era small business boom

Americans are starting new businesses at a rapid clip — and that's a great sign for the economy. By the numbers: There were 5.4 million applications to start companies in 2021, a 53% jump from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to census data. A third of those were classified...
SMALL BUSINESS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Seminar will explore small-business financing

The Small Business Center at Johnston Community College will offer "Financing Your Small Business," ... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Law.com

An Atypical Small Business Subchapter V Matter

A look at the Subchapter V bankruptcy case of a health plan trust—not your typical “small business” reorganization. The Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019 (SBRA) represents a significant change to the Chapter 11 process. The most notorious of those modifications includes eliminating the U.S. Trustee’s routine of appointing a creditors’ committee unless the court orders otherwise “for cause”; providing for the appointment of a Subchapter V trustee; and eliminating quarterly U.S. Trustee fees. The SBRA was enacted to provide the colloquial “Main Street” debtors with a more manageable and cost-effective option to the restructuring of their debts or liquidation of their assets than the standard Chapter 11 (the “Standard 11”). There are differing opinions on the availability of Subchapter V for a liquidating debtor. However, it is worth noting that, in New Jersey, the Bankruptcy Court’s mandatory form for a Subchapter V plan is titled, “Chapter 11 Subchapter V Small Business Debtor’s Plan of Reorganization [or Liquidation].”
SMALL BUSINESS
Fox47News

Aluminum shortage affecting small businesses

DENVER, Colo. — More companies around the globe are canning beverages, leading to a shortage of aluminum cans. Now, small businesses are adapting to survive. “The root of the problem started in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Bart Watson, the chief economist at the Brewing Association. “Generally, we’ve seen the manufacturers struggle with demands of the cans. Now, we’re starting to see more of the raised prices and implemented policies restrict purchases for smaller companies.”
ECONOMY
@growwithco

Small Business Job Description

Include these five elements in each of your job descriptions to assist with internal planning and to attract top talent to your business. Job descriptions are the bedrock of your hiring strategy. A job description informs the job ad as well as the expectations for a new hire that other team members can use. Job descriptions inform performance appraisals, the collaboration between colleagues and employee retention. For these reasons, it’s crucial to spend time on your job descriptions to make sure they’re complete.
SMALL BUSINESS

Community Policy