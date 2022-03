Tools we use to do our daily work have rapidly evolved following deep human-computer interaction (HCI) research. However, when it comes to healthcare, the HCI research has not found its way to healthcare practice. Most healthcare professionals still rely on memory, experience, pen & paper and difficult-to-use healthcare software. The future of medical tools needs to be catalytic as opposed to a hindrance. In this piece, we attempt to untangle the set of tools used in healthcare today and its natural evolution.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO