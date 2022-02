The sixth-year senior point guard won’t be forgetting his final game in Moraga, California, anytime soon. Kuhse scored the game’s first points with an early layup and was quickly up to eight points, on 4-of-4 shooting from the field, when he converted another shot at the rim to boost Saint Mary’s to a 17-10 lead at the 12:25 mark. Kuhse, who scored 16 points in the first meeting with Gonzaga, finished with 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and had six rebounds to go with four assists. The Mesa, Arizona, native also had five turnovers while playing all 40 minutes.

MORAGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO