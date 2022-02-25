Daryl Porter Jr. Finds New Home

On Thursday night, former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. announced on social media he will continue his collegiate career, joining former Mountaineer and WVU assistant Jahmile Addae at the University of Miami.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (2) intercepts a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native, tallied 46 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception as a sophomore last season after seeing action in six games his freshman season.

