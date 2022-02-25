ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Daryl Porter Jr. Finds New Home

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

On Thursday night, former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. announced on social media he will continue his collegiate career, joining former Mountaineer and WVU assistant Jahmile Addae at the University of Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MWdZ_0eOeqFsW00
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. (2) intercepts a pass intended for TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native, tallied 46 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception as a sophomore last season after seeing action in six games his freshman season.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Releases His New College Basketball Top 8

Men’s college basketball is in disarray after a historic Saturday that saw seven top-10 teams lose, including each top-six squad. Madness certainly came early this year. In the aftermath, prognosticators must determine how to update their rankings two weeks before Selection Sunday. Following what he labeled “Hoops Hysteria,” Dick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Florida State
Houston Chronicle

Solomon: Art Briles doesn’t deserve a second chance

Former University of Houston and Baylor head football coach Art Briles is the new offensive coordinator at Grambling State University and, well, huh?. I have never used the phrase “at a loss for words,” because, if anything, I can always find words. But this is so mind-boggling, I’ll have to dig deep to put it into perspective.
HOUSTON, TX
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Miami#American Football#College Football#New Home#Facebook Twitter#Twitter Si Wvu
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfldraftdiamonds.com

10-year-old son of Former Georgia star QB Cory Phillips died in house fire

Cory Phillips and his wife were out of town, while Cory’s grandmother was babysitting his children on Friday. Unfortunately, the house caught on fire and Cory’s ten year old son and star football player Walker didn’t make it out alive. All of the children were inside the...
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan State assistant under Nick Saban reportedly accepts position at Alabama

Nick Saban and Todd Grantham will reportedly be working together again. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Grantham, who was fired from his position as Florida’s defensive coordinator last season, has accepted an analyst position at Alabama. Grantham was on Saban’s Michigan State staff from 1996-98. Over the years,...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
931
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy