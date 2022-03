Dry weather will dominate most parts of India for the next several days, with some exceptions across northwest and northeast India. In the northeast, a trough (extended, relatively low-pressure area) brings moderate to locally heavy rain or high elevation snow. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness isolated to scattered rains on Sunday and Monday. Isolated heavy downpour and hailstorms are particularly likely over Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on Sunday, February 20. A daily rainfall of 50-80 mm or snowfall of 30 cm is expected as rain or snow will linger over the region till Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO