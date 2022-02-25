ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Antuanne Russell confident he'll pass the Viktor Postol test

By Michael Rosenthal
 4 days ago
Everyone should have a better handle on how good Gary Antuanne Russell is after Saturday.

Russell, a junior welterweight prospect who has stopped all 14 of his opponents, is scheduled to take on veteran Viktor Postol on the Chris Colbert-Hector Luis Garcia card Saturday in Las Vegas (Showtime).

Postol (31-3, 12 KOs) was at his peak six, seven years ago, when he held a major 140-pound title. And he’s 38, raising questions about how much the Ukrainian might have left in the tank.

At the same time, he’s a clever, durable boxer with a wealth of experience who gave Jose Ramirez more trouble than many people expected in his most-recent fight, a year and a half ago.

Make no mistake: This is a test for the talented Russell.

“A fighter of his caliber, beating him in any form is a statement,” Russell said at a news conference Thursday. “You can’t take anything away from what he’s done in this sport. He says he’s driven. Well, I’m driven too.

“A person who is determined can become dangerous. And I’m one of those determined people. We’re both going to bring our best. I’m coming to give a great performance.”

Meanwhile, Postol, who trains with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles, said he doesn’t feel like a man approaching his 40th birthday.

“I feel young and strong,” he said. “I believe in myself. I’m very confident that I will become world champion again. This fight is a step toward achieving that feat again.

“Having Freddie Roach as a trainer is a huge boost for me. He’s always able to give me the right adjustments in training and during the fight. It just helps my confidence even more.”

Postol will enter the ring with a heavy heart, as his country is at war with Russian invaders, but he’s trying to keep his mind on boxing.

“The situation in Ukraine has escalated a lot and it’s hard not to think about it,” Postol said. “I’m working on focusing on the fight. My family is in the middle of everything, but they are safe and that’s what is most important.”

Russell hopes the war will serve to inspire Postol.

Said Russell: “I hope that with everything going on back home for Postol in Ukraine, that it motivates him and makes him hungry to give the world a great fight on Saturday.”

If he wins, Russell, the brother of former featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., believes he will have taken a major step in his career.

“To be the next rising superstar, that’s part of our plan,” he said. “I’ve believed it all along, and now that other people are starting to see it, we’re getting that much closer to our goal. The plan is to keep the knockout streak going.

“Execution is always our goal. That’s the family credo.”

UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I'm not cut!': Sam Alvey says UFC will allow him to fight out contract

Despite his current record losing skid, Sam Alvey has revealed that he hasn’t been released by the UFC. Winless in his past eight octagon appearances, Alvey (33-17-1 MMA, 10-12-1 UFC) has one fight remaining on his UFC contract and will be granted the opportunity to fight it out. The 35-year-old admits that he expected to be released after he was submitted by Brendan Allen last month at UFC Fight Night 200.
UFC
