ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC books Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata for April 23

By Nolan King, Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpoQV_0eOeS2hS00

Two high-action featherweights are on a collision course for April 23.

Canada’s Charles Jourdain and the United States’ Lando Vannata will square off at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for that date at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking Thursday to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Cageside PressCageside Press first reported the news.

Jourdain (12-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) has won two of his most recent three bouts including victories over Marcelo Rojo and Andre Ewell. He was scheduled to compete at UFC 270 in January, but opponent Ilia Topuria withdrew due to a medical issue.

Over the span of his most recent three, Vannata (12-5-2 MMA, 4-5-2 UFC) has found the same success as Jourdain. A loss to Bobby Green is bookended by wins over Yancy Medeiros and Mike Grundy.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for April 23 includes:

  • Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji
  • Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons
  • Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else
  • Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
  • Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozkho
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Lando Vannata

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: If Charles Oliveira wins, UFC needs to book him vs. Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes timing, talent and opportunity have aligned for his longtime teammate Islam Makhachev, and it’s time for the UFC to reward that. The undefeated former champion went to bat for Makhachev after the former champ’s protege delivered a one-sided beatdown of short-notice replacement Bobby Green in the headliner of UFC Vegas 49.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington was confronted by a bunch of Russian fighters at ATT for talking smack about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that rival Colby Covington was once confronted by a group of Russian fighters due to comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov. This Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences in a mouth-watering welterweight main event. Both men are coming off the back of championship defeats to Kamaru Usman which, in itself, should serve as all the motivation they need to bounce back and make a statement in Las Vegas.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative. The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Pedro
Person
Andre Ewell
Person
Yancy Medeiros
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Lando Vannata
Person
Mike Grundy
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev opens as massive favorite over UFC champ Charles Oliveira in potential title showdown

If Islam Makhachev does fight for the UFC lightweight title next, it appears he’ll do so as a massive betting favorite. Following his first-round rout of Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev opened as more than a 4-to-1 favorite to defeat UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a potential showdown between two of the best talents at 155 pounds. Internet bookmaker BetOnline set the opening line behind Makhachev at -415 odds, while Oliveira was introduced as a +345 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet on Oliveira would pay out $345 if the hypothetical fight took place and the Brazilian champion was able to defeat Makhachev.
UFC
mmanews.com

Chimaev vs. Burns Finally Booked For UFC 273 Per Dana White

Dana White has confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is now set for UFC 273 next month. First reported by Swedish MMA source Frontkick.online, a bout between Chimaev and Burns had been rumored for several weeks. Monday, White confirmed that the fight “is happening” on April 9 during an appearance on The Underground.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Cody Rhodes Reacts To New AEW Announcement

Cody Rhodes has been one of the key figures in AEW ever since the company was first announced, but the three time TNT Champion has been making headlines recently because it was announced that he has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Despite the fact that Cody has left the...
WWE
ComicBook

Edge Gets His WrestleMania 38 Opponent, Turns Heel

Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by demanding to know who would accept his open challenge for WrestleMania 38. The answer turned out to be AJ Styles, prompting the "Rated-R Superstar" to admit this is a match they've both wanted for a long time. He then said he wanted the "bulldog" Styles that was a world champion, not the "tag team b—" that worked with Omos for most of the last year.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy