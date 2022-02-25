ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Affordable housing initiative dealt blow during Rock County Board meeting

By By Scott Froehlich
 4 days ago

An initiative to increase affordable housing suffered a setback Thursday, with the Rock County Board voting down a resolution to use federal funding.

The board considered a series of resolutions asking for American Relief Plan Act dollars to fund affordable housing initiatives and broadband internet infrastructure. A separate resolution for hazard pay for county employees at high risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19 had been removed from the initial agenda.

The three requests on the agenda, plus the one removed and a newly introduced resolution, would have accounted for the remainder of the $32 million the county’s was allocated from ARPA.

The board approved two ARPA resolutions totaling $6 million -- for broadband and a homeless prevention coordinator.

Affordable housing

After a lively public comment session full of testimonials and pleas for more funding for affordable housing, board members voted down the first request, to reserve $3 million in ARPA funding.

Initiated by District 8 supervisor Brian Knudson and drafted by the Rock County Human Services Board that Knudson chairs, the resolution sought to address the growing need for affordable and transitional housing. In his presentation, Knudson criticized short-term housing options such as hotel vouchers as insufficient.

“If we do not invest in solid solutions to prevent homelessness, we will continue to spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars on solutions that are nothing more than Band-Aids,” Knudson said.

After questioning what he called “vague” details in the proposal, board member Bob Yeomans requested the vote on the resolution be postponed.

“My feeling is they want to have the $3 million earmarked but don’t want to talk about the specific project yet, and I don’t think that is fair,” he said.

Member Mike Mulligan backed Yeoman’s motion to delay the vote to learn more about the resolution and the scope of the proposed project.

At the end of a lengthy debate, the board voted 19-6, with four members absent, against the resolution.

Broadband expansion

The $6 million in funding will go toward improvements to existing wireless internet towers to ensure the county meets the ARPA guideline of providing minimum data speeds of 100 megabits per second to connected households. It will also fund the addition of 14 internet towers.

New resolution

Another resolution that's been discussed for weeks was introduced but not voted on.

Supervisor Mary Mawhinney introduced a joint resolution by current and petitioning members -- including the city and town of Milton -- of the Edgerton Fire Protection District requesting $3 million in federal funding to support an overhaul of the fire district municipalities.

The resolution initially requested $5 million, but was reduced in advance of Thursday’s meeting. The funding would help offset the cost of a referendum being planned by the City of Milton for later this year.

It is unclear at the moment whether Knudson and the board will return with another resolution for ARPA funding, but he told a Gazette reporter the new homeless prevention coordinator will be working with limited resources as things stand for now.

